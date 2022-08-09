Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in Salesforce by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Trading Down 3.0 %

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $369,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,515,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $369,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,366,068. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $184.02 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.49. The stock has a market cap of $183.10 billion, a PE ratio of 184.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

