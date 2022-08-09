Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in Salesforce by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.
Insider Activity
Salesforce Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of CRM opened at $184.02 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.49. The stock has a market cap of $183.10 billion, a PE ratio of 184.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Salesforce Company Profile
Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salesforce (CRM)
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.