SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

Shares of SD stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $632.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. SandRidge Energy has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $29.28.

Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 691.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

