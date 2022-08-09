Savix Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week (SVX)

Savix (SVX) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, Savix has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Savix coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00003661 BTC on major exchanges. Savix has a total market cap of $62,446.88 and approximately $5,009.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,118.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00037542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00128753 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00063289 BTC.

Savix Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 159,786 coins and its circulating supply is 73,777 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Savix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

