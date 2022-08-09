Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Cut by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 307,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4,009.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,994 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $55,242,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,905.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,047,459 shares of company stock valued at $205,224,121 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

