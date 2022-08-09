Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 59.99% and a negative net margin of 236.95%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Scholar Rock Trading Up 0.2 %

Scholar Rock stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $300.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SRRK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Scholar Rock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Amir Nashat purchased 1,197,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $5,870,160.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,540,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,597. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 23.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 34,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38,917 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

