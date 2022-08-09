Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 5,039 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $86.03 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

