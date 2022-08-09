Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,426,745,000 after buying an additional 179,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,910,601,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after buying an additional 361,507 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,032,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $898,066,000 after buying an additional 255,448 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,664. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.14 and a 200-day moving average of $145.80.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

