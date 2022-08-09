Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 57,052 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,052 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

