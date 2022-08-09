Scotia Capital Inc. Has $10.54 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after buying an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after buying an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after buying an additional 274,160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after buying an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $423.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.03. The stock has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

