Scotia Capital Inc. Has $17 Million Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,902 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.11% of Shaw Communications worth $16,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 134,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJR. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shaw Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

SJR opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Shaw Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Further Reading

