Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 1,322 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after buying an additional 79,417 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,396,000 after purchasing an additional 72,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $256.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.22 and a 200 day moving average of $256.25.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

