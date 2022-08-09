Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.19% of Berry Global Group worth $14,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BERY. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.