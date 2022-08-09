Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.19% of Berry Global Group worth $14,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Berry Global Group Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on BERY. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.
Berry Global Group Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.