Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 122,707 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122,707 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,613,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,100,000 after buying an additional 1,167,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 779,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 83,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BMY opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.97. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $157.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

