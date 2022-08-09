ScPrime (SCP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16,826.00

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $11.20 million and $16,826.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,720,958 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ScPrime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

