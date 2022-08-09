Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Lowered to $67.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SEE traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $56.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.35. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $54.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

