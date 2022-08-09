Seascape Capital Management Buys 11,878 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 33,094 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 60,052 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,021. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.15.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

