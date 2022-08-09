Seascape Capital Management Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Seascape Capital Management reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $8.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,521. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.61. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $192.38 and a one year high of $349.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.85.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,190 shares of company stock worth $21,980,148. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

