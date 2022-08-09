Seascape Capital Management Reduces Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Seascape Capital Management lessened its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

FMB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.75. 381,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,680. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

