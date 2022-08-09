Seedify.fund (SFUND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.70 Million

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for about $2.86 or 0.00012365 BTC on exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $94.75 million and $2.70 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Seedify.fund Profile
Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,154,861 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.
Seedify.fund Coin Trading
