Seedify.fund (SFUND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.70 Million

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for about $2.86 or 0.00012365 BTC on exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $94.75 million and $2.70 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,154,861 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

