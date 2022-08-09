Sentinel 24 Hour Volume Reaches $373,803.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and $373,803.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000067 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,385.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 17,450,997,411 coins and its circulating supply is 10,706,077,321 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

