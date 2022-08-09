Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,178,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $336.21. 16,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,751. The firm has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

