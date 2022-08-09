Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,766 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,002.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 33,317 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 308.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 990.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,537,000 after purchasing an additional 459,318 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $3.76 on Tuesday, reaching $126.90. 26,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.95 and a 200-day moving average of $131.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.42.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

