Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,889 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,955 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 864,736 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 20.2% in the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,219,394. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $167.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

