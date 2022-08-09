Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $853,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 4,303.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $463,090,000 after buying an additional 301,700 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $164.59. 53,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,596,182. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day moving average is $165.84. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15. The firm has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

