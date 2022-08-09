Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $954,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,589 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 690.3% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 91,515 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 79,935 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 50,276 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,805 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $7.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.56. 181,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,987,975. The company has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.47 and a 200 day moving average of $115.87.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

