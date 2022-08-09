Sentry Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 112.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.17.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $461.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,816. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $407.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.70. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

