Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,846 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,139,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.35.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.72. The company had a trading volume of 17,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.46%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

