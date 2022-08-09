Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,568 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 19,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 110,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $538.90. 22,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,835. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $238.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.95.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

