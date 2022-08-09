Sepio Capital LP Acquires 107,155 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 846.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,155 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $2,379,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,395,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,589.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.76.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,480,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 506,409 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,619 shares of company stock worth $10,307,146 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

