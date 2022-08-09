Sepio Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.17.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

