Sepio Capital LP Buys 374 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Biogen by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB opened at $217.56 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $351.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

