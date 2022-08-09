Sepio Capital LP Decreases Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after acquiring an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,526,000 after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,096,000 after purchasing an additional 72,316 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,826,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,233.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total value of $390,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $602,336.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.50.

FDS stock opened at $423.55 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $390.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.02. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

