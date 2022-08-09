Sepio Capital LP Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,237,000 after buying an additional 64,147 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 768,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,025,000 after acquiring an additional 505,086 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $239.13 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.74 and its 200 day moving average is $249.03.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.23.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

