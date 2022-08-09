Sepio Capital LP Has $2.67 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 25.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Shares of KR opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

