Sepio Capital LP Sells 497 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $166.80 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.66.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

