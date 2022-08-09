Sepio Capital LP Sells 515 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 4.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 4.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZS opened at $168.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.48. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.65.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,860,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

