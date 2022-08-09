Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Releases Earnings Results

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SESN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. 1,834,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $6.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SESN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 24,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 49,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sesen Bio by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 328,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,339,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

SESN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

