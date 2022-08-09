Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.57). The company issued revenue guidance of $223.73, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.39 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair cut shares of Shift Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.89.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies Trading Down 16.3 %

NASDAQ:SFT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. 3,138,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,327. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 201.11% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $219.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,545,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 147,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 347,509 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,972,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 126,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 146.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 854,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 217.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 475,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

(Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.