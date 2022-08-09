Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Global Ports Price Performance
Shares of GPH stock opened at GBX 91.20 ($1.10) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,188.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £57.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. Global Ports has a one year low of GBX 70.73 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.81).
Global Ports Company Profile
