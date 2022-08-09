Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Global Ports Price Performance

Shares of GPH stock opened at GBX 91.20 ($1.10) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,188.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £57.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. Global Ports has a one year low of GBX 70.73 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.81).

Get Global Ports alerts:

Global Ports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.