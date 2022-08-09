Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Sells 691 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.7% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Chevron by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 58,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Chevron by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 56,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $153.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.92. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $138,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,643 shares of company stock worth $48,289,065. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

