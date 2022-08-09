SiaCashCoin (SCC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

SiaCashCoin (SCC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. SiaCashCoin has a total market cap of $536,341.76 and $501,910.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SiaCashCoin has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar. One SiaCashCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,064.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00037387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00129033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00064125 BTC.

SiaCashCoin Profile

SiaCashCoin (SCC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,176,888,617 coins. The official website for SiaCashCoin is www.SiaCashCoin.com. SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

