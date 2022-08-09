Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) Shares Up 0.6%

Sigma Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. 19,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 91,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Sigma Designs Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

Sigma Designs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sigma Designs, Inc, an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.