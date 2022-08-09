SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock Price Down 14%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) shares were down 14% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 11,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 414,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SkyWater Technology to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $599.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 5.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

About SkyWater Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 300.0% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

