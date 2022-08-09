SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock Price Down 14%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) shares were down 14% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 11,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 414,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SkyWater Technology to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $599.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 5.58.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
