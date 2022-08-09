Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $112.13 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $186.97. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.07.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

