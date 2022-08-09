SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

SmartFinancial has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.71.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John M. Presley sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $75,535.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,396.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $92,110.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,000.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Presley sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $75,535.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,396.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

