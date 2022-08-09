smARTOFGIVING (AOG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $23,829.00

smARTOFGIVING (AOG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. smARTOFGIVING has a total market cap of $27.63 million and $23,829.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded up 28.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 151% against the dollar and now trades at $468.58 or 0.01965387 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014540 BTC.
About smARTOFGIVING
smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. The official website for smARTOFGIVING is www.smartofgiving.com. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
