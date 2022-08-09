Smoothy Price Tops $0.0161 on Top Exchanges (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 9th. Smoothy has a total market cap of $81,955.06 and $206,466.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Smoothy Coin Profile
Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.
