Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,696,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Snap worth $169,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 730.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 29,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Snap by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 788,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,083,000 after purchasing an additional 41,539 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $6,584,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,503,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 166.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

SNAP stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock valued at $16,497,106.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

