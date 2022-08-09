SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNC. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$39.62.

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$25.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$21.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.72. The company has a market cap of C$4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 78.31.

SNC-Lavalin Group Dividend Announcement

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

