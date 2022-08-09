SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

SWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $20.55.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.53 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 91.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 122,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 7.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

